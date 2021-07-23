Over 3m voters to exercise right of franchise in AJK tomorrow

Over 3.02 million registered voters, both male and female, in all 33 constituencies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including 12 constituencies meant for Pakistan-based J&K refugees, would exercise their right of franchise to elect 53 members of AJK Legislative Assembly on Sunday. An official of AJK Election Commission said polling will start at 8:00 am in the morning and will continue till 5:00 pm without any pause. The registered voters shall have to produce original computerized national identity cards at the polling station at the time of exercising the right to vote.













