SOC Films release animated film ‘Self Defence’

SOC Films released the third animated film ‘Self Defence’ from the “Siyani Sahelian” animation series, as part of the collaborative programme with Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi.

Self-Defence illustrates the rising threat of harassment, kidnapping, and sexual violence in Pakistan, and the predicament it puts women in. This animated film navigates the urgent precautions and tools necessary to impede this threat. Focusing on empowerment rather than fear, the main character Asghari, along with friends and an elderly woman of her community, discuss these challenges faced by women in Pakistan and ways on how to address them.

The third animated film has been scripted by Safyah Usmani with animation by Kulsum Ibrahim, sound by Sameer Khan, editing by Nina Zehri and Meer Farhad Jamali and voiceovers by Rabia Kiran Rajput, Mariam Rizvi Rubina, Safyah Usmani, Sara Gill and Zarghoona.

Launched in March 2018, Siyani Sahelian is a programme which aims to tackle gender inequality for disadvantaged out of school adolescent girls in 60 towns and villages spread across the three districts of South Punjab: Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan. To-date, the program has empowered 36,000+ out of school adolescent girls in South Punjab through post primary opportunities for learning gains, TVET [Technical and Vocational Education and Training], livelihoods and life skills. As part of the outreach for this collaborative program, SOC Films also produced 4 short animated films for public screenings. Indeed, SOC Films hopes to continue to implement sustainable community engagement programmes to positively impact the lives of Pakistani youth.