Sound economy promises wellbeing of people: Iftikhar Malik

President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik said on Tuesday that sustainable political stability was an essential prerequisite for a sound economy.

Addressing a high level delegation of Karachi traders led by President United Business Group Zubair Tufail through video link, he said Pakistan is at a crucial juncture because in the wake of Covid-19 it can neither endure political turmoil nor afford political instability.

He said, “We need uninterrupted and stable democracy, which is prerequisite for sustained economic growth to cope with the multiple challenges in Pakistan”.

He said politics of confrontation, agitation, protest, violence and agitation is not the solution. He further said trade facilitation is the key to promoting industries and we need to remove all the obstacles and create the culture of trade. He stressed the urgent need for consistency in government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward,” he added. The veteran trade leader was of the view that all the sectors including the industrial sector should discharge their national obligations and play their key role in strengthening the economy while the government should introduce reforms and control the smuggling of raw material and finished goods.