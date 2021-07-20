Buzdar for foolproof security on Eid

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed authorities to maintain foolproof security arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha.

In a statement, the CM made it clear that violations of corona SOPs will not be tolerated in cattle markets and directed to take action in case of dereliction of duty. Similarly, he said, best cleanliness arrangements be ensured in cattle markets while ensuring smooth flow of traffic around such areas. Special teams should also be constituted to overcome the menace of one-wheeling, the CM said.

The CM, in his Eid message, urged the people to share happiness with each other because extending joys and ease to the disadvantaged segments is the real message of the festival. Buzdar said the people should fully observe precautions to remain safe from coronavirus, stressing the need to promote love and affection in society while setting aside all differences. The CM reiterated that maintaining social distancing in public is crucial to remain safe from the fourth wave of Covid-19. He reminded people that not observing SOPs during Eid holidays will only lead to the spread of the virus.

The CM paid rich tributes to the brave security officials for laying their lives in the line of duty. He also remembered the Kashmiri people, saying they are celebrating Eid in an environment of oppression and brutality as the fascist Indian government has deprived them of all joys. Buzdar said Pakistanis firmly stand with their Kashmiri brethren and express complete solidarity with them.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has directed the administration and sanitation agencies across the province to remain vigilant and the disposal of rainwater from low-lying areas be ensured at the earliest. The CM directed officials of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), as well as the field administration, to remain available on the ground for timely water disposal.

The CM also directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rescue 1122 to be fully alert round-the-clock for prompt relief and rescue operations in case of any untoward incident. The rain-related situation should be fully monitored, he said, making it clear that no leniency would be tolerated.

Buzdar will perform the Eid prayers in Lahore and will pray for the solidarity and prosperity of the country, along with the freedom of oppressed Kashmiris from Indian brutalities. He will also perform the religious ritual of sacrifice.

The CM has directed that solid waste management companies and local government institutions must ensure zero-waste management on Eid-ul-Azha. The best cleanliness arrangements should be made across provinces and commissioners and DCs should monitor the arrangements, he added.

Buzdar said the citizens’ complaints should be timely resolved as line departments are duty-bound to provide a clean atmosphere to the citizens. Similarly, the line departments should be fully prepared in the wake of rains to best perform their duties, he added.