Heavy rains flood central Punjab, halts power supply

Central Punjab and Lahore experiences torrential rains in the early hours of Tuesday as the weather turned extremely pleasant besides inundating low-lying areas.

Other areas that witnessed heavy rains included Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Kasur, Gujrat, Narowal, Sialkot, Wazirabad, Nankana Sahib and Sangla Hill.

Talking to the media, Commissioner Captain Muhammad Usman wished that it would not take long to drain out the water accumulated so far.

He urged all relevant officials to administer the affected areas to monitor water drainage properly and stressed to keep all machinery ready for the purpose. “Flush out the water accumulated at cattle markets with the help of machinery,” Commissioner Usman ordered.

In case of emergency, he asked the people to use the emergency numbers provided and advised people to stay away from wires and electricity poles during the rains as they could cause short circuiting.

Heavy rain also disrupted the power supply to different areas as over 300 feeders tripped.

In Faisalabad, the downpour caused much distress, assembling pools of water everywhere. The situation was not different on streets, roads and markets where knee-deep water created problems for the pedestrians and motorists alike.

Similarly, a seven-hour rain in Sargodha and suburbs while on one hand resulted in considerable drop in temperatures, it also flooded low-lying areas.

It also rained in Islamabad early Tuesday morning.

There are reports of rains from Islamabad and other parts of upper Punjab, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while light rain has been reported from Karachi and south-eastern Sindh.

The met department has forecast more rains in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and other parts of the country, while at some places it has predicted heavy rains.

However, most parts of Sindh and Balochistan will remain dry and hot.