37 people succumbed to Covid-19, 2,145 tested positive in the last 24 hours

The fourth wave of coronavirus has started in Pakistan. On Tuesday, it was reported that there are 2,145 new cases as per the statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

A total of 40,805 people were tested for the infection on Monday, said the NCOC, out of whom 2,145 turned out to be positive.

This increases the country’s overall positivity rate to 5.25 %. In Pakistan, 37 people have died as a result of the illness in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan has climbed to 993,872, including 49,929 active cases.

In terms of recovery, 921,095 people have recovered from the illness, whereas 22,848 have died as a result of the virus.

Dr. Faisal Sultan believes that Eidul Adha should be observed in a ‘closed, constrained’ atmosphere.

Last week, Dr. Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, stated the forthcoming Eidul Adha celebration will be held in a “restricted, confined” atmosphere, implying that further limitations will be imposed to prevent the virus from spreading amid worries of a fourth wave.

The minister spoke about the spike in coronavirus cases and the measures being taken by the federal government.

When asked whether Eidul Adha in Pakistan will be observed in a lockdown-type situation, the minister responded by saying that the festival should be celebrated in a “limited, closed” environment.

He spoke about the new Delta variant of the coronavirus, saying that the mutations in each new variant of the virus make it very easy to “jump from one person to another”.

“This variant is spreading at a pace of 50-60%,” he said.