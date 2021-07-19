PTI will emerge victorious in AJK elections: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will not only emerge victorious in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections but also the next president and prime minister of AJK will be from his party.

He was talking to party workers and various delegations from AJK at the Governor House.

Sarwar said the Indian foreign minister’s recent statement on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is a vindication of Pakistan’s stance. He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s terrorism has been laid bare all over the world by the PTI government.

Discussing the opposition, he said their plan to mislead the people in AJK will result in failure and PTI will easily win the elections there. He added that the political parties that have repeatedly come to power in AJK have not even provided basic services like health and education to the people. The Punjab governor said that the opposition has started making noises about the AJK elections even before July 25 because they can see a clear defeat.

Sarwar said that the people of Azad Kashmir are not ready to support the opposition, and urged the opponents of PTI to reconsider their policies of criticising the government. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the ambassador of the Kashmiri people and that time is not far when people of Indian occupied Kashmir will attain freedom.

He said led by PM Khan the current government is fighting against the state terrorism perpetrated by India in occupied Kashmir. Sarwar said the prime minister has raised the Kashmir Issue at every major international forum, adding that if the Western media is exposing Modi’s state terrorism today, it is thanks to Khan’s struggle.

Replying to a question, Sarwar said that the people have given a mandate to the PTI till 2023 and the ruling government will complete its constitutional term.