Pakistani film actress Mehwish Hayat is worried about her ‘odd’ length hair and sought an advice from her millions of fans about her hair. The Punjab Nahi Jaungi leading actress took to her twitter and posted her glittering picture with long hair. “Hello friends. My hair is at an odd length right now and I am a little confused. Should I let them grow longer? or get a fresh hair cut and go shorter?? Woman getting haircut help me decide,” Mehwish Hayat tweeted.