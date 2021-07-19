Debilitating education standards In Pakistan

For any nation to progress, the role of a sound and standardized education system is its bedrock. With the globalized world and increasingly complex networking around, education has become a significant player to determine a country’s repertoire socially, politically, and in economic terms. Unfortunately, Pakistan has been on its last legs regarding its education standards since its inception. Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 has replicated already existing issues in education. This sector’s negligence has provided safe havens for problems like unemployment, poverty, crimes, etc. that spread like wildfire in the state.

It is such a sad state of affairs that despite realizing the indefinite benefits education provides to a state, the government, over the years, has not been allocating even the four per cent of its total GDP, as promised, on the education sector. Surprisingly, even Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan, has excelled in the global literacy index with almost 72% of her population being literate; whereas, Pakistan still stands at 59% of its total literate population.

Although the literacy percentile seems progressing but the education being provided does not lead to learning. It has been dramatically commercialized all across the country. The different qualities in the education system have triggered all the business-minded people leading them to start small-scale learning institutions in the name of so-called quality education. The system has been dramatically divided since Pakistan came into being according to the financial affordability of the people.

However, the ongoing pandemic has set repetitive impediments on the process of the already futile education system of the state. Increasing COVID cases coupled with rigid limitations, schools were shut regularly. While private, high-fee-demanding schools continued teaching online, whereas public and low-fee-demanding schools were severely disadvantaged. Not only did studying and education stall for millions of children during the shutdown time, but there was also the severe issue of lost learning that happens when learners drop out of school. When kids return to school following each shutdown, educators face reduced retention rates, and it, in turn, leads to revisiting their teaching goals.

The inequality in education in Pakistan has resurfaced, with millions of students losing accessibility to smooth learning. Major obstacles such as the digital divide and educational system weaknesses threaten to exacerbate massively for the financially marginalized factions of the society. Amid the pandemic, millions of people who lost jobs have added more to the woes of the already poverty-stricken population of the country. According to recent statistics, almost 30 pc of the entire population has access to the internet. According to a report of Economist Intelligence Unit 2020 on the “Inclusive internet index”, Pakistan stands at 76th out of 100 countries, making the scenario vulnerable for the prevalence of online education in the state. Technology penetration in the state still seems a wild goose chase for millions of households.

Still, in the 21st century, in the greatly globalized world, some areas of Pakistan are technologically retreated. The majority of students affected by the digital divide attend public schools and come from low-income families. They have already become a part of the educational dilemma. Not all school-aged children learn due to poor reading and writing abilities, a lack of teachers, and poor teaching quality.

Girls will be the worst impacted, as they bear the brunt of economic losses and are forced to take care of home duties and younger siblings at the expense of their education.

Based on the present state of the pandemic, it seems unlikely that it will be overrun in the foreseeable future. As a result, nations worldwide are developing interim education programs to provide high-quality virtual or hybrid education until the threat is eliminated. Some essential learning fields focus on solving existential challenges, and they should not be disrupted in any way. Devising a policy that incorporates hybrid learning, a strategy in which onsite and online instruction are employed alternately by various groups of students on a weekly basis, is a great start.

While increasing access through alternative learning choices is critical during the crisis, learning results and engagement will be driven by material quality and diversification of mediums. Another crucial aspect is parental support. Most parents in economically impoverished areas lack fundamental skills, time, or motivation to assist their children in learning at home. In addition, our educational institutions frequently fail to provide children with skills such as time management and self-directed study. By offering support at home, mass parental support groups may increase the outcome of alternative learning methods.

The Covid-19 catastrophe has undeniably interrupted all human activities, including education in particular. Although the country’s IT advancements have offered a temporary respite, the lack of research and development can devastate the state’s technological growth if it continues unchecked. The government already has a dwindling education system exacerbated by the continuous school interruption caused by the epidemic. If online learning is the only way to provide kids with an education, allocating a significant amount of the money to ensure an uninterrupted supply of the internet may be a good start. Even under normal conditions, Pakistan is a developing country with many difficulties, including financial, cultural, and adaptation challenges. The fact that the pandemic has slowed progress even more is regrettable, and it has the potential to turn into a technological backwardness epidemic. To keep the country from succumbing to the epidemic, the administration must devise an interim plan that supports all key parties.

The writer works for youth development and women empowerment. She tweets @AmreenMir1