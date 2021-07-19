7th Sky Entertainment to bring two light-hearted telefilms this Eid-Ul-Adha

Islamabad : 7th Sky Entertainment- spearheaded by the dynamic duo of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi- is keeping the spirit of Eid-Ul-Adha alive by releasing two new signature telefilms ‘Dadi ka damad’ and ‘Romantic Razia’ on Geo Entertainment. Penned down by Samira Afzal and directed by Saima Waseem, ‘Dadi Ka Damad’, is an emotional tale about a grandson, Zaviyar, who wishes to fulfill his grandmother’s last wish of marrying his cousin and re-uniting two families. However, his cousin Anaya who lives life on her terms doesn’t make it easy for him. The cast for this telefilm features Affan Waheed, Madiha Imam, Hina Bayat, Farhan Ali Agha, Manzoor Qureshi, Bee Gul, Saife Hassan, Humera Bano, and Sidra Niazi.

‘Romantic Razia’ has been penned down by Hassan Imam and directed by Mazhar Moin. It is a light-hearted family telefilm that follows the story of Razia, who dreams of visiting the northern areas for her honeymoon, and a guy Rameez. The two of them share a bit of misunderstanding, which their families try to resolve as they bring them together. The drama features an ensemble cast including Hina Altaf, Azfar Rehman, Hina Dilpazir, Samina Ahmed, Salma Hassan, Madiha Rizvi, and Zohreh Amir.

With such diverse content on-air at the moment, these two telefilms are another win for the highly esteemed production house known for its entertaining content. Both the telefilms will go on-air on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha.