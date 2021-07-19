Chinese ambassador calls on COAS

Nong Rong, the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, met with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at GHQ on Monday.

COAS expressed his profound sympathies and deepest condolences to the government and people of the Republic of China, particularly the bereaved families, following the recent Dasu bus catastrophe. The COAS stated that the Pakistan Army values its brotherly relations with the long-standing ally, assuring full support, cooperation, and security for Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

While working for peace, the COAS stated that we must remain strong to defy the plans of any hostile elements threatening our resolve, particularly those endangering China-Pakistan strategic collaboration. Both agreed that the region’s peace and stability require ongoing engagement and coordination.