Mehwish Hayat asks fans for advice regarding her hair

Actress Mehwish Hayat took to twitter and asked her fans for advice regarding the length of her hair.

She tweeted about her ‘odd’ length of hair and engaged her fans over what kind of hairstyle the actress should go for.

“Hello friends. My hair is at an odd length right now and I am a little confused.. Should I let them grow longer ? Or get a fresh haircut and go shorter ?? Woman getting haircut help me decide .. x”

She asked her female followers to help her decide whether she should grow them longer or if its a good idea to get a fresh new cut and go shorter.

The Load Wedding star shared a stunning photo of herself with long hair, while posting the same picture on her instagram account.

In the comments section, fans and fellow celebrities offered their advice, with the majority advising her to let her hair grow longer.

Fans on social media have flocked to the adorable photo of Mehwish with long hair.

As U r looking beautiful in both short or long hair but i would love to see you in long hair. pic.twitter.com/rviOibN1Ea — Faizan Ahmad Akhunzada (@AkhunzadaFaizan) July 18, 2021

Hi darling Mehwish some people consider you beautiful lady but I never even ranked you average, okay let aside all this, coming towards point, if you want to see long, healthy & shining hairs so start applying Jamma Da Tail for 6 months, if not worked Gull Khan will return money — Umar Hashmi (@OccupiedKapwara) July 18, 2021

U look pretty in all hair styles. Allah give u good health and faith. — MUHAMMAD ISHAQ SUKHERA (@IshaqSukhera) July 18, 2021

It’s your personality which is endearing! Don’t get caught up with the small stuff you’ll loose yourself snd become like all the ordinary ❤️ — Asma Abbasi (@AsmaAbb46981382) July 19, 2021