PM orders immediate inquiry of Okara rape survivor case

OKARA: The Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the bribe taken by the investigation officer in the case of sexual assault of a victim who is mentally challenged.

According to sources, the bribe was taken by the Okara Police from the mother of the girl.

The mother has previously lodged a complaint on the Prime Minister’s citizen portal.

Following the complaint, the PM ordered DPO Okara for an immediate inquiry.

The Investigation Officer has been suspended by the DPO, for his involvement.

PM Imran Khan has ordered the authorities to keep him updated on the investigations and for the police to arrest the perpetrators who attempted to rape the mentally challenged girl as soon as possible.