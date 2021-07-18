TEVTA Punjab celebrates World Skills Day

On The Eve of World Skills Day 2021, TEVTA Punjab Under the Leadership of Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique organized an event comprising MoU with China Tang International Education Group & Zalmi Foundation, prize distribution ceremony for all top position holders of Punjab, DICE-TEVTA innovation competition winner announcement, integrated prospectus launch for technical steam to celebrate skill day with Minister Industries, Investment, Commerce & Skill Development Mian Aslam Iqbal attending as chief guest for skill awareness. Other top dignitaries including COO TEVTA Rai Manzoor Nasir, Director Cricket Peshawar Zalmi, Muhammad Akram and CIO Peshawar Zalmi were present on occasion

The MoU signed between TEVTA, Zalmi Foundation and Tang International Education Group is aimed at CCTE Model, Sino-Pak Dual Diploma Vocational and Joint Technical Education Program to enhance Vocational education in Pakistan through E-Learning. The agreement will also help to establish industry-academia linkages to promote demand-driven vocational-technical education talents and provide customized technical vocational education and solutions to modern economy

“Since taking over as the Chairperson of the largest Skill Provider of Pakistan, we have proposed a new Skill Ecosystem critical to change the landscape of Skill Sector of Punjab. Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique said while speaking to the charged crowd. There was a serious dearth of credible data of Passouts as well as of the demand and supply system therefore we initiated Skill Mapping of Punjab as well as TEVTA Alumni Program, he further added.