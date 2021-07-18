Madhuri Dixit’s dance video with Tushar, Dharmesh goes viral on social media

Famous Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit’s dance video on the sets of Dance Deewane 3 with Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh has gone viral on social media.

Presenting her versatile moves on Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi from the film Jheel Ke Us Paar, released in 1973, she has won the hearts of millions of her fans across the globe.

Dixit, taking it to Instagram, posted her dance video with the caption, “Finally gave into the temptation of doing this reel”

According to the details, the renowned choreographer and dancers Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh could be seen dancing their hearts out with Dixit.

The video of Bollywood Diva has won the hearts of many of her fans all around the world.