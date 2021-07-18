Behroze Sabzwari opens up about his son’s divorce

Veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari has revealed that his former daughter-in-law, Shahroz’s first wife, is very dear to him and that he is very supportive of her.

“Syra is our daughter because she is Nooreh’s mother, and I’m very supportive of her,” Behroze said in an interview.

Behroze Sabzwari is a veteran Pakistani television and film actor who has appeared in a number of successful plays and films.

Shahroz Sabzwari, his son, has also followed in his footsteps and is making a name for himself in the acting world.

Behroze Sabzwari recently gave a TV interview in which he discussed Shahroz’s divorce for the first time.

“The year 2020 was very difficult for us not only because of the Covid but the ups and downs of life which we had to face you know. Syra is our daughter because she is Nooreh’s mother and I’m very supportive of her. Sadaf is our second daughter which Allah has given to us,” said Behroze.

When Syra and Shahroz divorced, the veteran actor opened up about the difficulties he and his wife faced.

“All these things are meant to happen, we can’t say something is good or bad, it was destined and things are destined for the good,” he said.

Behroze also discussed the emotional difficulties, saying that they had been through a difficult time, but that his wife Safina took it hard, and became upset.

Women have different ideologies about separation.

“Nooreh is our daughter and the few days of the week she spends with us and the rest of the days she spends with her mother, we can’t take our daughter from her mother, who are we to do this,” he further said.