Coronavirus on the rise as Pakistan reports over 2,600 cases in a day

ISLAMABAD: According to figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre on Sunday morning, Pakistan recorded 2,607 cases of coronavirus in a single day (NCOC).

On Saturday, over 48,816 persons were tested for COVID-19, with 2,603 of them proving to be positive, according to the country’s COVID-19 nerve centre.

The positivity rate in Pakistan has risen to 5.34 percent.

In Pakistan, 21 people have died as a result of the illness in the previous 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began, the overall number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan has climbed to 989,275, including 47,331 active cases.

In terms of recovery, 919,163 people have recovered from the illness, whereas 22,781 have died as a result of the virus.