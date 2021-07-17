After 3 years of bad governance in Pakistan, PTI ready to deceive people of AJK: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: PMLN President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif says the PTI government had confessed to historic inflation by increasing the prices of essential items at the Utility Stores.

In a statement, Shehbaz said why would the government invest the price of naif items at stores under their own control if the country wouldn’t have been going through hyperinflation.

He said this government that had put Pakistanis through he’ll for the past 3 years could only deceive the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir with their lies during the campaign. He said this rule of tyranny couldn’t be allowed to go on as this government had crossed all boundaries of crossing the main under inflation and unemployment. He said this PTI believes that the people of AJK were blind to all what is going under Imran Khan’s rule in Pakistan.

The PMLN President said the PTI started with abusive language in their campaign in AJK, then tried to use money, and then resorted to during bullets.

He said the government had failed and the country could not be run like this, this torturous riegn of government must end.