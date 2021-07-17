PIA to operate 20 domestic flights before Eid



In order to make domestic travel easier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Saturday that it will run 20 more flights from Karachi ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

According to the Pakistan International Airlines management, the national flag carrier would run 20 more domestic flights from Karachi using Boeing-777 aircraft.

“14 flights will be operated between Karachi and Islamabad with four flights being operated on a daily basis,” they said.

The PIA will also run six more flights to Lahore, according to the administration. On July 16, the national flag airline will fly two special flights from Doha.

Prior to Eid-ul-Adha on July 13, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has also scheduled chartered flights to and from London and Paris.

According to details, the airline will operate a London-Islamabad flight on July 16 and an Islamabad-London flight on July 18.

On July 18, the national flag carrier will fly from Paris to Islamabad, followed by another trip from Paris to Islamabad on July 17. Hi-Fly, a charter airline, will operate these flights on behalf of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

In addition to these chartered flights, the national airline will operate flights to and from Britain on July 22, 24, 28, and 31.