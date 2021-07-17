Bukhara governor signs MoU with APTMA to build textile complex

Gohar Ijaz, leader of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Governor of Bukhara in Uzbekistan to build a textile complex.

The proposed complex would be spread across 30,000 hectares of land will have a vast space reserved for the cultivation of the cotton crop.

House spinning, weaving, processing and garments units will also be built at the cost of $100 million.

Thanking Allah for the inking of the MoU, APTMA leader Gohar Ijaz said he was glad that Pakistan was on a right track now.

On average, the country exported textile products worth $15.5 billion from one million tonnes of cotton it produced annually, while Uzbekistan, on the other hand, exported textile products worth $2 billion from the same quantity of the crop.

Ijaz expressed the hope that cotton exports would reach $18 billion by next year.