PPP never refrained from sacrificing lives for democracy, says Aseefa Bhutto

KOHALA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and sister of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that she had inherited love for Kashmir from her ancestors and that PPP never refrained from sacrificing lives for democracy.

“We are ready to sacrifice for the democratic rights of Kashmir as well,” she said.

She was addressing a public gathering at Kohala, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as part of the campaign for the elections scheduled to be held there on July 25.

A sizeable number of PPP workers, carrying party flags in their hands, kept chanting slogans during the course of her speech.

“We are connected to the land of Kashmir for the last three generations now,” she said, and added, “PPP is with the people of Kashmir, and we are willing to even lay down our lives for their rights.”

She appealed to the people to vote for the PPP candidates. “Arrow (the party’s election symbol) is a symbol of prosperity, Kashmir and my mother Benazir,” she said.