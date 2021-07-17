IF TALIBAN COME INTO POWER, WILL AFGHANISTAN BE SAFE FOR WOMEN?

In an exclusive interview with Daily Times, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen allays concerns about the political and social situation in Afghanistan, with a special focus on women’s rights, as the insurgent militia looks certain to lead whichever government emerges in that country.

The interview will be published in Daily Times on Sunday, 18 July 2021.

Excerpts:

“We will study in detail other Islamic countries like Malaysia to strike a balance where Islamic principles are honored and women’s rights to participate in outdoor activities are not curtailed.”

“After establishment of Islamic government in Afghanistan, a council of Ulema – council of religious leaders – will resolve all these issues (women’s rights) in the light of needs of women and the Islamic rules.”