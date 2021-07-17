Standard Chartered celebrates five years of Goal programme in Pakistan

Standard Chartered Bank announced the completion of five successful years of its flagship Goal Programme in Pakistan.

Goal is the Bank’s award-winning, sport-for-development programme that provides financial education and life-skills training to girls aged between 10 and 24.Theobjective of the Goal programme is to empower young women as economic leaders. Goal was launched in Pakistan in 2016 and since its launch, wehave impacted more than 16,000 adolescent girls’ lives in Pakistan. It is present in 47schools across Karachi and Islamabad and more than 3700 girls have been benefitted just through the COVID-19 initiatives.

Along with our implementing partner Right To Play International, the Goal programme has implemented sports and life skills training to empower and equip young girls with the confidence, knowledge and skills they need to be integral economic leaders in their families, communities and societies.

Commenting on this occasion, Khadija Hashimi, Head, Corporate Affairs and Brand & Marketing, Africa and Middle East & Country Head, Pakistan, Standard Chartered Bank said: “It is a proud moment for us at Standard Chartered to announce the successful completion of five years of Goal in Pakistan. Since the launch we have impacted more than 16,000 girls across the country.We feel there is massive untapped potential waiting to be unlocked for girls in Pakistan.Through this initiative we will continue to provide them with the right tools and knowledge to make informed choices as they move into adulthood, and to empower them to be more active economic participants in their communities.