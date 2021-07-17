Petrol price hike another bomb dropped on masses by govt: Shehbaz

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Friday said by increasing the prices of petroleum products, the government has dropped a new bomb on the people of Pakistan.

“The increase in the prices of sugar, flour and ghee show that the government is completely blind to the rising poverty in the country and the plight of the poor,” the PML-N president said in a statement, as he strongly criticised further increase in the prices of sugar, edible ghee and flour. “The increase in prices of ghee from Rs 170 per kg to Rs 260 per kg and flour from Rs 820 per 20 kg to 950 per 20 kg is a testament of the government’s failure,” he said. “The increase in sugar price at utility stores from Rs 68 per kg to Rs 85 per kg shows that there is no one running the country. These price hikes have proven every single word of the opposition,” he added.

Shehbaz said he had warned in his budget speech that the 2021-22 budget was nothing more than a deception and a fraud. “Ever since the government presented this budget, inflation rate has shot through the roof and the prices of virtually everything have increased manifold,” he pointed out.

The PML-N leader said the government tried to deceive the nation with the budget and the consequent inflation was crushing the nation. “But the people of Pakistan will rise against this injustice and block its path,” he maintained.

The PML-N president assured the masses that his party would become the vice of the people inside and outside the parliament over such an injustice. He questioned how would the impoverished people of Pakistan cope with such a huge inflation. He said a government that snatched away the right of people to live had no right to govern them.