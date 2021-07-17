LHC adjourns local govt case till July 19

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday adjourned hearing of petitions seeking implementation of Supreme Court orders for restoration of local governments institutions in Punjab, till July 19. Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the petitions filed by former lord mayor Col (retd) Mubashar and others. At the outset of proceedings, a law officer on behalf of the Punjab government submitted a reply and argued that the government was facing difficulties in implementation of the Supreme Court orders. He submitted that the government had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court in the matter and a verdict was awaited. He sought appraisal on the jurisdiction of the court to hear the petitions. The court held that it had jurisdiction to hear the matter and issued notices for July 19. The court also sought a summary presented to the high ups about difficulties in restoration of local governments. The petitioners had submitted that the Supreme Court had restored local government institutions and pleaded with the court to issue directions for implementation of the Apex Court orders.













