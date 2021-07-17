India working to destroy peace in Afghanistan: Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that India is working on the agenda of destroying peace in Afghanistan and the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan is also a challenge for Pakistan. Coming days and months will be very important in this context. He said the credit for securing the country’s borders goes to Pakistan army and 220 million Pakistanis are proud of the Pakistan army and its performance.

Talking to the media after offering condolences to the family of martyred Captain Affan Masood in Upper Mall area on Friday, he said that the entire family including the mother of martyred Captain Affan Masood and every Pakistani is proud of the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Chaudhry Sarwar further said that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not be wasted, adding that Pakistan army and the nation together have thwarted the intentions of the terrorists in the past and will not allow the terrorists to succeed in the future as well. “Those who are sacrificing in the fight against terrorism and for peace on borders are close to our hearts,” he said.

He said that the sacrifices made by Pakistan for peace in the entire region and especially in Afghanistan are unprecedented. While commenting on recent scenario in Afghanistan, he said that Pakistan wants peace in the region, but India is a supporter of terrorists and it is also working against peace in Afghanistan, adding that the time has come for the world to look at India’s role in terrorism and expose its belligerent designs. India knows that if there is peace in Afghanistan, it will benefit Pakistan the most, which India cannot tolerate, he added.

Replying to a question, Governor Punjab said that Pakistan’s ultimate policy is not to support any group in Afghanistan but its peoples’ own choice to choose leader for themselves. “We are ready to play our part in peaceful negotiation but Pakistan will not be a part of any war because Pakistan has suffered irreparable loss of life and property due to its participation in US war.”