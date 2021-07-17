USAID continues support for KP digital health initiatives

“I am very happy to see how things are progressing towards the goal of digitizing the public health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. And the KP government is thankful to USAID for extending always the meaningful and timely support when our province is all set to bring about the digital transformation”, said the Secretary Health, KP, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah at the launch of two newly developed management information systemsby USAID Pakistan for Health Department at a local hotel in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Niaz Muhammad, Director General Health Services, KP said, “We highly appreciate the continuous assistance provided by USAIDand its partner Global Health for the development and implementation of technology products towards the goal of paperless government. Automation of public healthcare and supply chain would ensure the essential health products are available to the community across the province”.

Addressing on the occasion, Director Health Office, Dr. Enilda Martin said, “I would like to appreciate the efforts and achievements of the Health department KP despite multitude of issues and challenges besides having to deal with COVID-19 pandemic.” She assured that USAID will continue to extend all possible support to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for sustainable public health supply chain systems strengthening in the province.

The Country Director, USAID funded Global Health Supply Chain Program, Dr. Muhammad Tariq told that how USAID and Government of Pakistan’s partnership is creating synergies to improve the healthcare service delivery for the men, women and children of Pakistan.

He emphasized that USAID supported data driven technologies and human capacity would complement KP’s vision of Universal Health Coverage and improved governance and accountability across healthcare system. The ceremony concluded with formal launch of both the Management Information Systems and presentation of shields to the dignitaries.