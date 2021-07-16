Establishment Division reshuffles country’s high level police cadre

LAHORE: The Establishment Division has reshuffled the top officers in the police department and transferred the services of Police DIG Muhammad Alam to FIA, DIG Saad Akhtar to Motorway Police and SSP Gul Said Khan from Balochistan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to reports.

According to the notification issued by the Establishment Division on Friday, the Police Service of Pakistan’s (PSP) grade-20 officer DIG Muhammad Ali Shinwari has been transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency. Mr Shinwari was expecting his posting in the Establishment Division.

Further, the services of grade-20 officer DIG Saad Akhtar have been transferred to the National Highways and Motorway Police. DIG Akhtar was serving as an OSD in the Establishment Division.

Moreover, the division shifted the services of Balochistan SSP Gul Said Khan to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.