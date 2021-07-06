Establishment has no option but Imran Khan: Abbasi

Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government will lose majority if ‘establishment withdraws its support’.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Abbasi said Imran Khan is the ‘only option the establishment has’. “The establishment doesn’t have any other choice,” he said, adding that the establishment is looking for an option but no one wants to be a ‘choice’. “We don’t want to be a choice [and] we don’t want to come into power after striking a deal,” the PML-N leader said.

Abbasi accepted that there is a ‘difference of opinion’ within the PML-N over the party’s narrative. “If there is a difference of opinion in my party, I will resolve it … it’s my issue,” he added.