Coronavirus: 65 cases of Delta variant detected in Karachi

KARACHI: So far, 65 coronavirus Delta variant cases have been detected in the Karachi, Karachi University’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) revealed on Thursday.

According to the Director of ICCBS Professor Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, out of 2,062 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours at the institution’s lab, 163 turned out to be COVID-19 positive, out of which 65 carried the Delta variant.

On Tuesday, the Sindh Health Department had confirmed detecting 35 cases of the coronavirus Delta variant in Karachi.

The statement further revealed that from June till now, 35 verified cases of the Delta variant found in selected COVID-19 positive samples. The individuals who were carrying this variant showed extreme symptoms of the virus, the statement said.

Considering the highly contagious nature of the variant, the Sindh Health Department advised everyone to restrict their movements unless absolutely necessary. The provincial government has also urged the masses to strictly adhering to the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Delta variant making up 50% of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan

On Tuesday, Federal Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid stated that the Delta variant of the coronavirus which first emerged in India is now making up a alarming 50% of the total infections.

The lawmaker, speaking during Geo News‘ programme “Geo Pakistan”, said the COVID-19 vaccines that Pakistan is administering are effective against the Delta variant.

Dr Hamid highlighted that no vaccine in the world is 100% effective against the Delta variant, however, if a person gets the jab, the virus will not affect their health badly.