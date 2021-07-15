Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed reassigned minister for LG&CD department

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has changed the portfolio of Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and reassigned him as Minister for the Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department.

A notification of reshuffle in the provincial cabinet has been issued here on Thursday.

Mian Mehmood has been working as Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department and was overlooking the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA), a low-cost private housing scheme for affordable houses as envisaged by Prime Minister Imran Khan under Naya Pakistan housing scheme.

Under this project, the construction of 406 houses on 3 and 5 marlas has been started on 135 kanal land in Eminabad on Wando Road Gujranwala.