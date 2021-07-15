Visa-On-Arrival for Pakistanis, announces Qatar

Doha: Qatar on Thursday announced a tourist visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistani nationals.

Pakistanis travelling to Qatar will be granted visa-on-arrival for a fee of QAR 100 for a time frame of 30 days, which can be legally extended for another 30 days on request. To avail the facility, the passengers must have a passport valid for at least 6 months and a confirmed return ticket for that matter.

Adding to that, they should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have a negative Covid test taken 48 hours before arrival in Qatar. The new immigration policy has been conveyed to airlines and relevant departments.