Jameela mocks Elon Musk over his Tweet about people attacking space

Jameela Jamil, English actress and TV presenter on Tuesday took a dig at SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk over his latest tweet.

“Those who attack space maybe don’t realize that space represents hope for so many people,” Elon Musk wrote on Twitter.

Hitting back at Musk, Jameela shared a screenshot of his tweet on her Instagram and wrote, “Soz we forgot to put the money towards saving the world now. And soz the poorest people in the world will continue to be impacted the worst by climate change til we can go. They were never gonna be able to afford to come anyway.”

She added, “Nobody attacked “SPACE” we attacked the billionaires desperately trying to go to space to figure out their back up plan rather than funding saving the earth. I don’t care for the “what about the future of our species?” Conversation much. I care more about the human beings alive now.”