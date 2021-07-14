Shehbaz Extends Condolences To Families of Chinese Victims, Pakistan Army, FC Martyrs

ISLAMABAD: PMLN President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has extended his condolences to the families of the Pakistan army Captain and soldiers martyred in terrorist attack in Kurram.

In a statement Shehbaz also strongly condemned the blast in the vehicle going to Dasu. He expressed great grief over the loss of previous lives of FC personnel and the Chinese Nationals on board the vehicle.

Shehbaz said the increase in terrorist attacks is an assuming situation demanding serious pondering. He said those who kill civilians and laborers can’t be Muslims. The rise in terrorism and security challenges is not a good omen, he said.

The PMLN President said Pakistan’s brave armed forces and FC were giving great sacrifices for the safety and security of the country and its interests. He did the nation was proud of the officers and soldiers who laid their lives for the country.

He said he salutes the family of Captain Basit and all martyrs. He prayed for the martyrs and strength for their families to brave the loss.