Nawazuddin Siddiqui all set to work under Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ digital production

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to work under Kangana Ranaut’s digital production, Tiku Weds Sheru.

According to the sources, the film will be Kangana’s maiden digital project. Tiku Weds Sheru revolves around the melodramatic romanticism and its dark attire between two lead characters starring both the actors.

Taking it to Instagram, Manikarnika Films, Kangana Ranaut’s production company confirmed the news via an official post.

Sharing a picture of the actor, it stated, “The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku weds Sheru… We are privileged to have found our Lion #TikuwedsSheru.. Filming begins soon.”

Moreover, the Queen actress went on to share the news and welcome the actor. She wrote, “Welcome to the team, sir @nawazuddin_siddiqui @manikarnikafilms #tikuwedssheru.”