Another victim comes forward in Usman Mirza harassment case

ISLAMABAD: Another victim of Usman Mirza, has come forward to say that Mirza harassed and blackmailed her.

The Islamabad police have arrested Mirza and his six accomplices for harassing and assaulting a young couple in Islamabad.

He is said to have a history of sexual harassment against women.

“Usman Mirza had been harassing me for quite some time,” a woman from Rawalpindi said.

“Usman Mirza sent me my home address and mobile number on social media,” she said.

Mirza allegedly told the woman that he had all of her personal information.

He had threatened to show up at her house if she did not become friends with him, she claimed.

Mirza, according to the victim, had been blackmailing and threatening her for a long time.

She also revealed that she had filed a complaint against the accused with the FIA’s Cyber Crime Cell in Rawalpindi, but that the anti-cybercrime body had ignored her request.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was alerted to a social media video of a couple being harassed on June 8.

The disturbing video sparked outrage on social media, with #ArrestUsmanMirza quickly became one of Twitter’s most popular hashtags.

Mirza can be seen in the disturbing video thrashing and harassing the young couple in a room full of other men.