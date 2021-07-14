‘Honour’ claims 81 women’s lives in Punjab in 2021, PA told

Expressing grave concern over brutality and heinous crime against modesty of women, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Zehra Naqvi on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion in the Punjab Assembly over killing of 81 women for honour across the province in the ongoing year.

She pointed out that as many as 81 women across the province have lost their lives in the name of honour saying administration remained failed to control the rising incidents.

MPA Naqvi in her motion submitted in the Punjab Assembly further said a total of 62 out of 178 accused persons were named in the honour killing cases who are at larger as they have declared them absconders. Out of 81 killings of women in Punjab, the highest number was reported in the Gujranwala region, where 17 females lost their lives, the motion stated. As many as 12 women in Faisalabad, 11 in Multan, 10 in Bahawalpur region, 5 in Lahore, eight in Sargodha region, six in DG Khan, four in Rawalpindi and 2 women in Sahiwal regions were killed under the pretext of honour. The adjournment motion has urged the authorities to take tangible steps for safeguarding the lives of females and control the increasing number of honour killings in the province.