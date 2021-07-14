SC fixes hearing of plea challenging CEC appointment

The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed a petition for hearing challenging the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja after removing objections of the registrar office.

Reportedly, the apex court set aside the objections raised by the registrar office of the court over an application challenging the appointment of the CEC and fixed the petition for hearing. It also ordered that the case would be heard in open court. Justice Mushir Alam held an in-chamber hearing of the case on Tuesday. He remarked that it would have to be seen how a judge could be appointed as chief election commissioner without the consultation of the Chief Justice of Pakistan. He further remarked it could also be assessed how bureaucrats and technocrats would be given the same status as that of judges. Advocate Ali Azeem Afridi has submitted a petition against the CEC appointment in the apex court.