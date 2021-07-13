PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi to become minister for water resources

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi has been placed as the next minister for water resources, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to sources, the decision was made in the backdrop of a promise by the PTI-led government to their allies, which include the PML-Q, that they will be given charge of a federal ministry.

Although a notification has not yet been issued, sources say that the decision is approved by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talks to give MQM and GDA a federal ministry each, as promised, are also underway.

Moonis Elahi was elected an MNA from the NA-69 Gujrat-II constituency and is the son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The portfolio for the Ministry of Water Resources was earlier held by PTI minister Faisal Vawda who resigned from the National Assembly in March to cast his vote in the Senate elections.