Maryam Nawaz pulls impassioned crowd in Kotli

KOTLI: The residents of Kotli welcomed PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and her delegation on Tuesday with open arms.

Maryam Nawaz has been in Azad Kashmir for many days running her party’s campaign for the July 25 elections for the Legislative Assembly.

A day earlier, the PML-N leader addressed a huge crowd in the Leepa Valley and was due to make a speech at a public gathering in Kotli on Tuesday.

Huge crowds welcomed the PML-N vice-president on her way to Kotli.

In a tweet, she said “Totally unplanned and spontaneous, caught me by a very pleasant surprise. We were crossing Kahuta on our way to Kotli, AJK when I chanced upon this. Indebted to you for your unprecedented love.”

Totally unplanned and spontaneous, caught me by a very pleasant surprise. We were crossing Kahuta on our way to Kotli, AJK when I chanced upon this. Indebted to you for your unprecedented love ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Yvt6YIdeDG — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 13, 2021

As per pictures shared on her twitter handle, Maryam Nawaz herself drove the car to Kotli, sitting beside her was former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pervaiz Rashid, Miftah Ismael and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Team PMLN on the way to Kotli, AJK 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KCTt313F8V — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 13, 2021

As she drove the vehicle near Kotli and was due to cross a river bridge, Maryam and her team were captivated by the long rows of party flags with PML-N vice-president and senior Sharifs’ pictures printed on them on both sides of the bride.

The gatherings are to be addressed today in Kotli.