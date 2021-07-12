PTI fails to prove corruption against PML-N govt: Shehbaz

Lahore: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Monday slated the PTI government and stated that the present government is doing everything that it accused the PML-N government of doing before the 2018 election.

In a briefing during a press conference in Lahore, along with prominent PML-N leaders he lauded the previous government of his party for introducing power projects in the country. “When in power, the PML-N took vital measures to completely eradicate the problem of power shortage. However, the PTI government has brought the very problem upon people once again,” he said.

Shehbaz said that the PTI committed to tossing abusive names, cat calling names, and levelling corruption allegations against the PML-N government but failed to provide any proofs against the allegations. “Under the current government rule, Balochistan is facing 10 hours of power shortage every day,” he added, adding that the PTI government left no stone unturned in terms of “robbing the people of Pakistan.”

Shehbaz straight away put allegations and stated that the government could not finalize a gas agreement despite its internally approved claims because it had been providing gas to on the basis of sheer favoritism. “Despite hydel power plants being less costly, the government could not manage to build a single dam in the country,” he added. “At present, the PTI led government is benefitting from capacity payments worth billions of rupees.”

Shehbaz further stated that the PTI-led government has completely failed to come up with long-term power projects and power shortage solutions, and the short-term ones it introduced turned out to be excessively costly putting burden on the pockets of people of the country

“The people of Pakistan are suffering from power crisis and electricity load-shedding because of the ineffectual policies of the PTI-led government,” he said. “Is this the Naya Pakistan that was promised to the masses?”

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly also provided proportional statistics and pointed out how the PML-N government worked to introduce LNG terminals during its tenure.

FIA piles up detailed report on probe against Shehbaz

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the other hand has compiled a detailed report on investigation carried out against Shehbaz Sharif for his alleged involvement in money laundering of Rs25 billion through the sugar mills owned by the Sharif family.

Sources revealed that the FIA’s investigation team asked the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly a total of 25 questions, out of which he not a single answer was noted by the agency which they deemed to be appropriate.

When the investigators questioned him about his properties worth billions of rupees he instead of replying asked them to put this question to his wives, the sources revealed, adding he also skirted a question about rapid growth of his business saying his son Salman Shehbaz be asked this question.

In a day or two, FIA will be submitting a detailed report to the relevant court he added. A copy of the report in this regard, has already been provided to the PM’s aide on accountability Shehzad Akbar

On July 10, Shehbaz raised questions and accused the FIA investigation team of alleged harassment and misconduct during his appearance before it.

Shehbaz along with his son Hamza Shahbaz

appeared before a Lahore court in the money laundering case and raised serious questions along with allegations over FIA team’s misconduct with him when he showed up over pursuance of the case to record his statement.

“I was called to the FIA office where the investigators misbehaved with me,” he alleged. “They talked with me inappropriately and when I stopped them, they mocked me.”