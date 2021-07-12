WB holds webinar on Pakistan’s agricultural tax on Thursday

The World Bank will organise the 5th webinar of the Pakistan Development Policy Series 2021 on Thursday (July 15) titled ‘Closing the Agricultural Tax Gap.’ The Pakistan Development Policy Series 2021 is a series of policy talks inviting discussion and debate on key reform areas critical to Pakistan’s economic, social and development growth, said a statement issued on Sunday. According to the statement, the fifth webinar of the series will focus on how Pakistan may close the agricultural income tax gap. While Pakistan’s large agrarian base contributes significantly to real sector and employment, the share of agricultural income tax in Pakistan’s total tax revenue falls short of its true potential. The webinar will begin with a panel discussion including leading specialists in fiscal and tax policy, followed by a Q&A session with the audience, said the statement.













