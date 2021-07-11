Matloob moves ahead of Shabbir in 25th CNS Golf Championship

KARACHI: Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison Greens displayed overwhelming playing adeptness to marginally subdue overnight leader Mohammad Shabbir after conclusion of the third round of the 25th Chief of Naval Staff Open Golf Championship at the Karachi Golf Club Golf Course here on Saturday. During the third round, Matloob, a prominent and illustrious golf professional, excelled in all aspects of the game, and in the process ended up dominating the flow of the championship. Overnight leader Shabbir slipped to second slot with Matloob one stroke ahead. Matloob concluded the 18 holes with a score of gross 68, four under par and aggregated a total of 206, ten under par, thus gaining a one solitary stroke edge over Shabbir. Aggregate score of Shabbir at the end of three rounds was 207, nine under par.

As against these two, the lustrous name vying for a top slot is Ahmed Baig of PAF Skyview Golf Club. This sparkling young one is hoping to emerge as a strong contender for the CNS Open Championship top slot. With a score of 72 in the first round and an improved 67 in the second round and a gross 70 yesterday, he managed a three days aggregate of 209, seven under par. Another competitor who oozed excellence was Mohammad Munir of Rawalpindi. He came up with an amazing round of gross 67, five under par in the third round and his score for three rounds was 210, six under par. Although he lagged behind the established ones, he looked determined to charge up his game for a dominating end on the final day on Sunday (today).

Out of the other established combatants, Waheed Baloch of Karachi Golf Club and Mohammad Nazir of Rawalpindi were bracketed at a three rounds aggregate of 211, five under par. In the race for honours in the amateur section, the national amateur champion of Pakistan, Omar Khalid, appeared as the leader with three rounds scores of 78, 72 and 76 and three rounds aggregate of 226. Also sharing the top position with him was Arsalan Shikoh Khan. Saim Shazli, Omar Shikoh Khan and Lt Col Ayub Khan were at a score of 231.