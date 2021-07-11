Bilawal off to US, leaving AJK campaign in middle

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday left for a week-long visit to the US, leaving the Azad Jammu and Kashmir election campaign in the middle.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari, will lead the PPP’s campaign to woo voters ahead of the upcoming election in AJK in the absence of Bilawal Bhutto. A private TV channel reported that Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir where she would address public meetings and rallies in connection with the polls. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was given the task to run the party’s election campaign in view of the Pakistan People’s Party chairman’s US visit.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had arrived in AJK last month to lead his party’s campaign ahead of the election slated for July 25.

During his week-long stay in the US, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be visiting Washington and New York. Moreover, he will also address a press conference there. The PPP chairman will hold meetings with the party’s office-bearers and delegations of workers during the visit.

Earlier on July 4, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had left for the United States, where, he was to be joined by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Murad Ali Shah had left for the United States via Emirates airline flight EK-607 last week. The sources privy to details of the visit had said that the Sindh chief minister will hold meetings with important personalities.