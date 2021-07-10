Zilhaj moon not sighted, Eid ul Adha to be celebrated on July 21

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday that the Zil Hajj moon was not sighted and thus Eid ul Adha will fall on July 21.

The first of Zil Hajj will fall on Monday, July 12, 2021, while Eid ul Adha will be observed on Wednesday, July 21.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met today for the sighting of the crescent of Zil Hajj 1442 AH at the Met complex of the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairperson Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad arrived from Islamabad to preside over the meeting.

The provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees met simultaneously at their respective headquarters. The meetings that convened in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar all reported that no testimonies of the moon having been sighted were received.

The information regarding the sighting of the crescent moon will be passed on to Maulana Azad on his mobile no 0321-9410041, DG (R&R), Ministry of Religious Affairs Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid’s mobile 0300-6831822 and Director (R&R) Hafiz Abdul Qudoos’ mobile 0333-2697051.

According to astronomical parameters, there was already next to no chance of sighting the new moon of Zil Hajj, 1442 AH on the evening of July 10, ie on the 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH.

According to climate data issued earlier by the Met office, the new moon of Zilhaj will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 06-18 PST on July 10 and its age at the time of moon sighting will be less than 14 hours across the country, making it almost impossible to be sighted.