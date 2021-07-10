Electric Fans exports increased by 36.98% in 11 months



The electric fans exports during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 36.98 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 20-21, Electric Fans worth US$ 27,872 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 20,348 thousand in the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Engineering goods increased by 27.51 percent, worth US$ 199,614 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 156,545 thousand in the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Other Electrical Machinery exports increased by 26.62 percent, worth US$ 37,363 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 29,509 thousand in the same period of last year.

During the period under view Transport Equipment exports increased by 11.91 per cent, worth US$ 11,987 thousand exported as compared to worth US$ 10,711 thousand in the same period of last year.