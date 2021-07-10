Shell and K-Electric inaugurate an Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) and K-Electric (KE) today inaugurated the first ‘Rapid Charger’ station with a capacity of 50 kWh for Electric Vehicles at the Shell Askari-4 forecourt located at Rashid Minhas Road. This initiative follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both companies earlier this year; pursuant to which, Shell will establish Electric-Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations at strategic locations in Karachi, and KE, in its capacity as Karachi’s sole power supplier, will ensure enhanced power supply to the agreed locations.

Branded as ‘Shell Recharge’, this innovative facility – the first among others planned in the near future – will contribute to the Federal Government’s commitment for a more sustainable energy future. These sites will also offer a suite of value-added services aimed at enhancing the Shell customers experience.