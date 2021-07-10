Dua Lipa to make appearing debut in ‘Argylle’ alongside Henry Cavill

English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn has set an ensemble solid, together with Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L Jackson, for his upcoming spy film “Argylle”. Additionally, British pop sensation Dua Lipa will make her appearing debut with the film, based on The Hollywood Reporter.

The big-budget motion movie, which Vaughn will direct and produce by means of his banner Marv, will begin manufacturing in Europe in August.

Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell, veteran actor Catherine O’Hara and “Fast and Furious 9” star John Cena are additionally a part of the solid.

The movie, based mostly on an upcoming spy novel of the identical identify from creator Ellie Conway, follows Argylle, “the world’s greatest spy” as he’s caught up in a globe-trotting journey.

The film would be the first of at the very least three movies within the franchise and is about in America, London and a number of places the world over.

Conway’s thriller novel is about to be printed subsequent 12 months by Transworld Publishers Ltd, a division of Penguin Random House.

Jason Fuchs is writing the script and he will even function government producer alongside Adam Bohling, David Reid, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach.

Vaughn is presently awaiting the discharge of “The King’s Man”, the prequel to his blockbuster “Kingsman” motion pictures.

The movie, starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance, is scheduled to be launched theatrically by Disney in December 2021.