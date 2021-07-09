Zahoor Agha takes oath as new Balochistan governor

QUETTA: Newly-appointed Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha Friday took oath at Governor House, Quetta.

Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Mandokhel administered the oath while the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal along with federal and provincial ministers and high-level civil and military officials attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Zahoor Agha has become the 22nd governor of Balochistan as he was appointed to the coveted post by President Arif Alvi on Thursday after the resignation of Amanullah Ysinzai from the post.

The president made the appointment after accepting the resignation of Yasinzai. Earlier in the day, Mr Yasinzai resigned from the post of governor after serving for two years and eight months. He was appointed governor in October 2018.

“I, Amanullah Khan, do hereby tender my resignation as Governor Balochistan today ie 7-7-2021,” he wrote in his brief handwritten resignation letter. He was appointed the governor in October 2018.

Rumors about his resignation had started circulating over two months ago when Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Quetta. The provincial parliamentary party of the PTI during a meeting with the prime minister had demanded that Balochistan governor be appointed from the party.