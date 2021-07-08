Zahoor Agha appointed new Balochistan governor

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has stepped down “with immediate effect” after submitting a resignation letter to the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi.

The president appointed PTI’s Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha as the new Balochistan governor, according to a statement issued by Awan-e-Sadr.

The president made the appointment after accepting the resignation of Yasinzai. Earlier in the day, Mr Yasinzai resigned from the post of governor after serving for two years and eight months. He was appointed governor in October 2018.

“I, Amanullah Khan, do hereby tender my resignation as Governor Balochistan today ie 7-7-2021,” he wrote in his brief handwritten resignation letter. He was appointed the governor in October 2018.

Rumors about his resignation had started circulating over two months ago when Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Quetta. The provincial parliamentary party of the PTI during a meeting with the prime minister had demanded that Balochistan governor be appointed from the party.

The party had nominated Nawabzada Humayun Khan Jogizai, Muneer Ahmad Baloch and Nawaz Ghous Bux Barozai for the new governor.

A source in the Prime Minister’s Office earlier said Zahoor Agha was one of the top candidates for the slot.